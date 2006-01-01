The LifepathRPG is a free one-page tabletop roleplaying game by Morrus. Everything you need to play is on this page. When a word has a number after it in parenthesis, such as TRAIT⁽⁴⁾ that’s just a handy table of contents reference to help you find the bit of the page you need. To play this game, you need a referee and at least one player. It’s assumed you know what a tabletop roleplaying game is.
1. IDENTITY
Choose a TRAIT⁽⁴⁾, an ANCESTRY⁽⁵⁾, UPBRINGING⁽⁶⁾, and a CAREER⁽⁷⁾ from the lists⁽⁴⁻⁷⁾ below.
Your TRAIT⁽⁴⁾, ANCESTRY⁽⁵⁾, and CAREER⁽⁷⁾ make up your identity, such as INTELLECTUAL ELF BARD or QUIET DWARF RANGER.
Each of these adds to your STATS⁽²⁾ and each gives you an ABILITY.
2. STATS
Your STATS are:
BRAWN. How big and tough you are.
AGILITY. How fast and dexterous you are,
SKILL. Your ability at skilled, complex tasks.
INTELLECT. How clever and knowledgable you are.
PRESENCE. How charismatic or imposing you are.
RESOURCES. How rich or connected you are.
STEALTH. How sneaky you are,
WILLPOWER. How determined and courageous you are.
PERCEPTION. How observant you are,
MAGIC. How good at magic you are.
Your STATS start at 1 each except MAGIC which is 0. As you choose your TRAIT⁽⁴⁾, ANCESTRY⁽⁵, and CAREER⁽⁷⁾, they will increase. In total, you start with 14 points in your STATS.
3. LIFE
You have LIFE, which is like hit points. Attacks do 1 damage. At 0 you are unconscious. Your LIFE is 4.
Your LIFE increases by 1 each time you level up⁽¹³⁾. It is always your level⁽¹³⁾ +3 unless noted otherwise.
4. TRAIT
Choose one of the following. Your trait gives you 2 STATS⁽²⁾ points.
ATHLETIC. BRAWN +1, AGILITY +1, you can move twice as fast as most people
NIMBLE. AGILITY +1, SKILL +1, you can squeeze through small gaps
INTELLECTUAL. INTELLECT +1, MAGIC +1, you can always recall history, myths, and legends
CHARMING. PRESENCE +1, RESOURCES +1, people nearly always like you unless you do something to cause otherwise
INSIGHTFUL. PERCEPTION +2, you always know when somebody is lying to you
WEALTHY. RESOURCES +2, you own a large house or estate
QUIET. STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, people usually overlook you unless you make yourself noticed
ANGRY. PRESENCE +1, WILLPOWER +1, you always attack first in a fight
BRAVE. WILLPOWER +1, PRESENCE +1, you inspire your allies giving them +1 to attack rolls in the first round of combat
CHEERFUL. PRESENCE +1, PERCEPTION +1, your disarming nature makes people trust you
CLEVER. SKILL +1, INTELLECT +1, you always spot traps
CURIOUS. PERCEPTION +1, INTELLECT +1, you always spot clues
MISCHIEVOUS. STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, you can taunt a foe and force them to focus their attention on you
MYSTERIOUS. PRESENCE +1, STEALTH +1, you always seem to remain unknown whatever you do
RESOURCEFUL. SKILL +1, RESOURCES +1, you can fashion items out of your surroundings given an hour.
5. ANCESTRY
Choose one of the following. Your ancestry gives you 6 STATS⁽²⁾ points and one special ability.
ELF. AGILITY +1, INTELLECT +1, PRESENCE +1, MAGIC +2, PERCEPTION +1, you can sense magic
DWARF. BRAWN +2, WILLPOWER +2, RESOURCES +1, SKILL +1, you can see in the dark
HALFLING. AGILITY +2, STEALTH +2, SKILL +1, WILLPOWER +1, you are immune to fear (you feel it, but you’re brave)
GNOME. AGILITY +2, STEALTH +2, MAGIC +2., you can turn invisible for a minute once per hour
GOBLIN. AGILITY +2, , SKILL +2, STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, you can see invisible things
HUMAN. Spend 6 points on STATS⁽²⁾, but no more than 1 on any one, you are resilient and get +2 LIFE
ORC. BRAWN +2, PRESENCE +2, AGILITY +1, PERCEPTION +1, you never tire, and can carry twice as much as others
CLOCKFOLK. BRAWN +1, INTELLECT +2,, PERCEPTION +1, SKILL +2, you are immune to mental attacks and effects
VAMPIRE. BRAWN +1, AGILITY +1, PRESENCE +2, PERCEPTION +1, MAGIC +1, when you bite somebody and do damage you get 1 LIFE⁽³⁾ back (but it doesn’t go above your normal maximum)
BIRDFOLK. AGILITY +1, PERCEPTION +2, STEALTH +1, SKILL +1, MAGIC +1, you can fly for up to 1 minute per hour
6. UPBRINGING
Your upbringing describes your childhood, before you embarked upon your adventuring career. Your upbringing gives you 2 STATS⁽²⁾ points.
ACADEMIC. INTELLECT +1, MAGIC +1; you always recognize magical items and artifacts
COSMOPOLITAN. PRESENCE +1, INTELLECT +1, you have a 50% chance of being able to speak any given language
CULT. RESOURCES +1, WILLPOWER +1, you have contacts in most major cities
DESTITUTE. SKILL +1, WILLPOWER +1, you can go without food for a week
MILITARY. BRAWN +1, PERCEPTION +1, you always recognize military uniforms, ranks, and insignia
MONASTIC. WILLPOWER +1, PRESENCE +1, you always recognize religious orders and paraphernalia
NAUTICAL. AGILITY +1, SKILL +1, you know how to sail a ship or boat
PRIVILEGED. RESOURCES +1, PRESENCE +1, you always know how to act in wealthy surroundings
RURAL. SKILL +1, PERCEPTION +1, you can cook a hearty meal which heals up to 6 people by 1 LIFE
7. CAREER
Choose from one of the following. Your career gives you 6 STATS⁽²⁾ points and one special ability.
ACROBAT. BRAWN +1, AGILITY +2, STEALTH +2, SKILL +1, you can climb walls and leap across large gaps
BARD. SKILL +1, INTELLECT +2, PRESENCE +2, MAGIC +1, you can sing and roll PRESENCE vs. WILLPOWER to entrance somebody who can hear you
BERSERKER. BRAWN +2, AGILITY +2, PRESENCE +2, you have +3 LIFE
BURGLAR. AGILITY +1, SKILL +2, STEALTH +2, PERCEPTION +1, you can open any lock
CLERIC. BRAWN +1, MAGIC +2, PRESENCE +2, WILLPOWER +1, you can heal 1 LIFE
DRUID. SKILL +1, STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, WILLPOWER +1, MAGIC +2, you can talk to animals
NOBLE. INTELLECT +2, PRESENCE +2, RESOURCES +2, you always know people of importance
PALADIN. BRAWN +2, PRESENCE +2, WILLPOWER +1, MAGIC +1, you do triple damage to undead and demons
RANGER. BRAWN +1, AGILITY +1, SKILL +1, PRESENCE +1, STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, you can always track people
WARRIOR. BRAWN +2, AGILITY +2, PRESENCE +1, RESOURCES +1, you do double damage on a hit
WIZARD. INTELLECT +2, PRESENCE +2, MAGIC +2, you get 2 extra spells
You can take additional careers later as you level up⁽¹³⁾.
8. GAMEPLAY
When you do something difficult, roll 1d6 and add your STAT⁽²⁾.
You don’t have to roll for most tasks. You only need to roll if what you’re attempting is difficult.
UNOPPOSED. If your action is not opposed by another creature, you succeed at a difficult task with a roll of 7 or more, or an herculean task with a roll of 13 or more. If your STAT⁽²⁾ is 6 or higher, you automatically succeed at difficult tasks. If your STAT⁽²⁾ is 12 or higher, you automatically succeed at herculean tasks. You need a stat of 13 or more to even attempt impossible tasks.
Difficult 7 (breaking down a door)
Herculean 13 (bending an iron bar)
Impossible 19 (lifting a dragon)
OPPOSED. If your action is opposed by another creature, you need to beat their STAT⁽²⁾ +3.
ATTACKS. An attack is an opposed roll of AGILITY (ranged) or BRAWN (melee) vs AGILITY +3 and does 1 damage to your target’s LIFE⁽³⁾ unless otherwise noted.
WHO GOES FIRST? Whoever instigates a conflict goes first. Then everybody rolls a STAT⁽²⁾ determined by the referee (based on the situation) and acts in descending order. On your turn you can move 30’ and take one action.
MULTIPLICATION. If two or more abilities grant a multiplier to something, take the highest. They do not stack.
9. MONSTERS
Here are some baddies you can use.
ASSASSIN
Br6 Ag6 Sk6 In4 Pr4 Re2 St6 Wi4 Pe4 Ma0 life 6
First attack does double damage
BANDIT
Br4 Ag3 Sk4 In3 Pr3 Re1 St4 Wi2 Pe3 Ma0 life 4
Ambush and act first
BEASTIE
Br2 Ag3 Sk1 In1 Pr2 Re0 St4 Wi1 Pe6 Ma0 life 3
All manner of animals up to the size of a dog; no special ability
BIG BEASTIE
Br 6 Ag 3 Sk1 In 1 Pr 3 Re0 St 1 Wi 1 Pe4 Ma0 life 6
Bigger animals up to the size of an elephant
GIANT BEASTIE
Br 12 Ag 2 Sk1 In 1 Pr 5 Re0 St1 Wi1 Pe4 Ma0 life 18
Really big animals up to the size of a large dinosaur
DRAGON
Br15 Ag2 Sk1 In6 Pr8 Re9 St1 Wi3 Pe6 Ma6 life 24
Fire breath hits all targets for 2 damage
GOBLIN
Br1 Ag4 Sk6 In2 Pr1 Re1 St4 Wi1 Pe4 Ma0 life 4
Can pickpocket small items
GIANT
Br14 Ag1 Sk2 In2 Pr4 Re2 St1 Wi3 Pe3 Ma0 life 20
Stomp does 3 damage
LICH
Br1 Ag2 Sk4 In6 Pr6 Re6 St3 Wi4 Pe3 Ma10 life 10
Can cast any spell⁽¹¹⁾
SPIDER
Br4 Ag6 Sk2 In1 Pr1 Re1 St6 Wi2 Pe4 Ma0 life 6
Web immobilizes target for 1 minute
10. TRAPS
A trap needs a PERCEPTION roll⁽⁸⁾ to spot and a SKILL roll⁽⁸⁾ to disarm or circumvent. Traps are standard (6) or herculean (12). Consequences for failing the check are listed below.
CRUSHING WALLS (12). Everybody squashed for 4 damage.
FIREBALL TRAP (6). Explosion does 1 damage to everybody present.
PIT TRAP (6). Fall and take 1 damage. if it has spikes, take 2 damage instead.
POISON NEEDLE (6). 1 damage, but target is sick for one hour suffering -3 to all rolls.
ROLLING BOULDER (12). Everybody is squished for 3 damage.
11. SPELLS
Casting against an unwilling target requires an attack or opposed check⁽⁸⁾.
You have 1 spell per MAGIC point, and you can cast a number of spells equal to your MAGIC score before requiring an hour’s rest.
Where a spell has a level, you need to know its parent before choosing it, you must be the same level or higher than the spell, and it counts as a number of spellcastings equal to its level.
firebolt (2 damage to 1 target)
fireball (level 2, 1 damage to 3 targets
fireblast (level 3, 3 damage to everybody within 30’)
You can substitute fire for ice, lightning, or any other effect of your choice
charm (target is friend for 1 minute)
mass charm (level 2, all within 30’ are friends for 1 minute)
dominate (level 3, target obeys all commands for 1 minute)
disguise (make yourself look different)
shapechange (level 2, look like somebody specific)
polymorph (level 3, change into any shape or size)
dispel (end a magic effect with opposed check vs, the caster)
divination (ask the referee one yes/no question)
oracle (level 2, ask the referral one short closed question)
illusion (you make sound and image within a 10’ area)
invisibility (turn invisible for 1 minute)
levitate (you levitate for 1 minute)
fly (level 2, you can fly for 1 minute)
light (you make light for 1 hour)
shield (for 1 minute you take half damage, round down)
invulnerability (level 2, for 1 minute you take no damage)
summon (you summon a beastie for 1 minute)
summon II (level 2, summon a big beastie for 1 minute)
summon III (level 3, summon a giant beastie for 1
minute)
teleport (teleport up to line of sight)
teleport II (teleport to somewhere you’ve been up to 1 mile)
teleport III (teleport to anywhere you’ve been)
telepathy (talk to a creature for one hour)
web (immobilize target for 1 minute)
mass web (immobilize all creatures within 30’ for 1 minute)
*if a summoned critter has INTELLECT 1, you can control it. Otherwise, it has free will and might not be happy about being summoned.
12. TREASURE
You generally have whatever gear you need to do your career. If you need something extra, roll RESOURCES. You need 7 (difficult) for regular gear, and 13 (herculean) for something extraordinary (or magic). Obviously you need to be somewhere you could buy that thing.
The referee can also give out things as treasure.
Magic weapons do 2 or more damage instead of 1.
Magic armor gives you +2 or more LIFE⁽³⁾.
Artifacts can replicate spells and can be used once per day.
Healing potions heal 1 LIFE⁽³⁾.
A wizard’s staff or wand grants +1 MAGIC.
13. LEVELLING UP
When your referee tells you, it’s time to level up.
When you gain a level you select any CAREER⁽⁷⁾, increasing your STATS⁽²⁾ accordingly, and gaining the special ability of your new career, but you do not gain a special ability a second time if you repeat a CAREER⁽⁷⁾ you already have.
Your level is equal to the number of CAREERS⁽⁷⁾ you have taken.
You decide which of the CAREERS⁽⁷⁾ you have taken is the one you write at the top of your character sheet. It might be your most recent one, or the one you spent the most time in, or you first one. It’s up to you!
Your LIFE⁽³⁾ also goes up by 1 (your LIFE⁽³⁾ will be your level +3).
