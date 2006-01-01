Choose one of the following. Your trait gives you 2 STATS⁽²⁾ points.

ATHLETIC. BRAWN +1, AGILITY +1, you can move twice as fast as most people

NIMBLE. AGILITY +1, SKILL +1, you can squeeze through small gaps

INTELLECTUAL. INTELLECT +1, MAGIC +1, you can always recall history, myths, and legends

CHARMING. PRESENCE +1, RESOURCES +1, people nearly always like you unless you do something to cause otherwise

INSIGHTFUL. PERCEPTION +2, you always know when somebody is lying to you

WEALTHY. RESOURCES +2, you own a large house or estate

QUIET. STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, people usually overlook you unless you make yourself noticed

ANGRY. PRESENCE +1, WILLPOWER +1, you always attack first in a fight

BRAVE. WILLPOWER +1, PRESENCE +1, you inspire your allies giving them +1 to attack rolls in the first round of combat

CHEERFUL. PRESENCE +1, PERCEPTION +1, your disarming nature makes people trust you

CLEVER. SKILL +1, INTELLECT +1, you always spot traps

CURIOUS. PERCEPTION +1, INTELLECT +1, you always spot clues

MISCHIEVOUS. STEALTH +1, PERCEPTION +1, you can taunt a foe and force them to focus their attention on you

MYSTERIOUS. PRESENCE +1, STEALTH +1, you always seem to remain unknown whatever you do

RESOURCEFUL. SKILL +1, RESOURCES +1, you can fashion items out of your surroundings given an hour.